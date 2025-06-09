Constitutional Amendment Bill moves forward

[Photo: FILE]

The Constitutional Amendment Bill has moved to its first reading in Parliament after a majority in parliament agreed to suspend Standing Orders.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka moved the Bill after Parliament approved the suspension, allowing members of the parliament to scrutinize the bill before it’s second reading on

Friday.

Rabuka says a vote will be held at the end of Friday’s debate.

If the Bill passes the second reading, it will be referred to a joint Select Committee made up of members of the parliament, for further deliberation.

He says the committee will have 30 days to consider the Bill before returning it to Parliament for the third reading.

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The third reading requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, in line with a Supreme Court decision on the matter last year.

If approved, the proposed constitutional changes will then be put to a public referendum.

Rabuka adds the committee process will allow the views of the public to be considered, while MPs will also represent and debate the views of their constituents in Parliament.