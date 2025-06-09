Parliament fast-tracks GCC Bill

[Photo: Supplied]

Parliament has approved a motion to fast-track the Boselevu Vakaturaga or the Great Council of Chiefs Bill 2026.

Itaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu the motion allows the Bill to be considered without delay, pass through one stage in a single sitting, and bypass referral to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Vasu says the proposed legislation concerns an institution of significant customary importance and its relationship with iTaukei governance, culture and heritage

“As the Minister responsible for iTaukei Affairs, I consider it important that Parliament have the opportunity to address this institution’s framework during its present term.”

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However, Opposition MP Jone Usamate says members need more time to examine the contents of the legislation, arguing that its implications extend beyond the iTaukei community.

“This is a historic Bill. This Bill, if it passes, will be an historical occasion, but I, on my side, and I think most of the members on this side, feel that if we were given more time, we could more thoroughly scrutinize it. This is a big law, which encompasses and it impacts on all of the iTaukei in this country, not only the iTaukei, but everybody in this country because the GCC has an impact on everybody.”

Vasu urged MPs to support the timetable so the Bill can be considered within the time available during the current Parliamentary term;

The motion will be debated and voted upon tomorrow.