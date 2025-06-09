Rabuka vows consequences over $31m cocaine tampering

PM Rabuka outside Parliament this morning. [Photo: LITIA CAVA]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says those responsible for the alleged tampering of cocaine exhibits will be found and face the consequences.

His warning comes as questions mount over how cocaine valued at $31 million was allegedly interfered with while under the management of the High Court Registry.

Rabuka was pressed on whether the breach could undermine public trust in the judiciary, particularly as Fiji steps up its fight against the illegal drug trade.

He says the actions of individuals should not undermine confidence in the judiciary as an institution.

Article continues after advertisement

“The judiciary is something that we cannot afford not to trust. So the investigators need to find out who, because there may be rogue elements in those trusted agencies.”

Rabuka was then asked whether the incident raises wider concerns about security within the judiciary, after the Attorney-General said the area was supposed to be safe.

Rabuka states the judiciary remains safe, but the individuals responsible must be identified.

“It is a person, not the whole judiciary. The judiciary is safe. It is the people who are involved that will have to be found out. So they are the rogue elements in those noble ministries, if you can call it that, noble agencies.”

He was also questioned about allegations that one of the people involved may be related to a senior FICAC official.

Rabuka says names have been mentioned to him and will be subject to investigation.

The Prime Minister was then asked whether Cabinet would take immediate action to prevent another incident.

Rabuka says the matter has not been discussed by Cabinet.

He adds that any preventive or remedial action identified will be discussed between the relevant ministries and departments.

Asked what his message is to those responsible, Rabuka says they will face the consequences of their actions.

“We are coming after them. We are going to find them, and they are going to face the consequences of their actions.”

Police say forensic testing of the remaining drug exhibits linked to the investigation has returned negative results.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is expected to hold a press conference within the next hour, where further details on the investigation will be released.