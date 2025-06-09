Nagigi farmers, residents brace for prolonged dry spell

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Livestock farmers and residents of Nagigi, Labasa, are facing growing challenges as dry conditions linked to El Niño continue to affect the area.

Farmers say pasture and water shortages are making it increasingly difficult to maintain their livestock, with some reporting animal deaths and others considering selling their animals if conditions persist.

Livestock farmer Din Dayal says the lack of pasture is one of his biggest concerns.

“For me as a livestock farmer, pasture is the main thing. We have to look for other options. For example, I take my vehicle to places where I find para grass or any other type of grass. I cut it, load it onto my vehicle and bring it back to my farm.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dayal says farmers also rely on well water to keep their animals hydrated, although concerns remain about how long these sources will last.

“We have to give it to the livestock, sheep, goats and other animals. It is very effective at present, but if this continues, we will have to sell our livestock. Sometimes, some of them die. During the dry season, they are also affected by diseases.”

The dry spell is also affecting households, with residents having to carefully manage limited water supplies for drinking, cleaning and other daily needs.

One resident says water delivered to the community has to last for weeks.

“In two weeks, they fill our tank with 200,000 litres. We have to manage that water within those days. It is very hard to clean. Diwali is coming up, and we have to clean the house, wash clothes and do everything.”

With water supplies under pressure and pasture becoming harder to find, residents and farmers in Nagigi say they are doing what they can to cope.

But without immediate relief from the dry conditions, livestock survival, household water security, and farmers’ livelihoods remain a growing concern.