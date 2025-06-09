Bus owners demand fuel subsidy decision

[Photo: FILE]

Bus operators are demanding a decision on their 22.5 percent fuel subsidy request, saying the continued delay is adding to financial pressure on the industry.

They are also concerned about another fuel price increase expected to take effect from tomorrow.

The Fiji Bus Operators say the continued delay is putting growing financial pressure on the industry.

They say the cost of fuel, spare parts, maintenance and other operating expenses has continued to rise.

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The association says it has been raising the subsidy request with the relevant authorities for some time but has yet to receive a clear decision.

It says many bus operators are struggling to cover their daily operating costs while keeping their services running.

The operators say the 22.5 percent subsidy was requested to help offset the rising cost of fuel.

They warn that the expected fuel price increase from October 1 will add further pressure if the subsidy issue is not resolved.

The association says this could make it harder for operators to maintain financially sustainable services.

Bus operators provide an essential public transport service, with thousands of people relying on buses each day to get to work, school and medical services.

The association says the continued delay is therefore not only a concern for operators but could also affect the travelling public.

It is calling on the relevant authorities to make a decision on the subsidy as soon as possible.