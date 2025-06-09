Suva ropes in NZ based players

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

In its bid to win their 15th FMF Inter-District Championship title, hosts, Suva FC has included four New Zealand based players.

Former Ba player Emosi Navaba, James Hoyt, Andrew Naicker and Shiville Salesh Kumar are in the 22 member squad that Suva has submitted to the Fiji Football Association.

Shiville Kumar is the son of former Ba rep Salesh Kumar.

Out from the Suva squad are Peni Misipopi, Abraham Chand, Samuela Drudru and Mohammed Naizal.

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Coach Pita Rabo says there’s a lot of expectations for them to deliver at home after their BOG outing.

Rabo who had won the FMF IDC with Suva says this is the best tournament in Fiji’s football calendar.

The final 22 lisr for every team was due yesterday and Fiji FA will confirm all tomorrow.

Suva is in pool A with Labasa, Nasinu and defending champions Rewa.

They’ll play Labasa at 8pm next Tuesday in their opening game.