Parliament questions delayed relocation project

[Photo: File]

Parliament has raised concerns over delays and transparency issues affecting a climate relocation project funded through a $2.7 million grant from a German non-governmental organization.

The concerns were highlighted during debate on the Public Accounts Standing Committee’s review of the Performance Audit on the Implementation of Climate Change Adaptation Actions in Fiji.

Committee Chair Joseva Vocea said that despite significant funding, key infrastructure at the relocation site remains incomplete. During a site visit, committee members heard concerns directly from villagers about the slow pace of the project.

“The committee also explored and was briefed by those in the village that the relocation project for their new site is still incomplete. They are still waiting for the roads to be properly constructed, a church, playground, and farmland and community hall.”

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Vocea said the committee found a lack of transparency and prolonged delays, leaving residents waiting for promised developments.

“What they are waiting for right now is for FCOSS and the contractor who’s building that project to come out cleanly. How much money they’ve utilized, how much money is left.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu said the findings underscored the importance of consultation, particularly when donor funding is involved.

“They have to consult government before they go into these arrangements, particularly those that involve funding and other support when we have disasters.”

Fiji’s National Adaptation Plan outlines more than 160 climate adaptation actions across key sectors. However, Parliament says stronger coordination, accountability and oversight are needed to ensure vulnerable communities receive the intended benefits of relocation and adaptation projects.