Kuridrani’s seat in parliament to remain vacant

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

The Electoral Commission has clarified the constitutional position regarding the resulting vacancy in the membership of Parliament.

A seat in parliament is now vacant following the passing of Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways, and Sugar Industry, Inosi Kuridrani, on Sunday.

Under section 64(1) of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission is ordinarily responsible for awarding a vacant parliamentary seat held by a member of a political party to the highest-ranked available candidate of the same political party from the most recent General Election.

However, section 64(3) of the Constitution expressly provides that where a seat becomes vacant more than three years and six months after the first meeting of Parliament following the most recent General Election, the seat shall remain vacant until the next General Election.

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The constitutional period specified under section 64(3) has now elapsed as of 24 June, 2026.

The EC, in a statement, says that accordingly, the parliamentary seat left vacant following the passing of Kuridrani will remain vacant until the next General Election.

The EC will therefore not undertake any process to award the vacant seat to another candidate.

The Commission has issued this statement to ensure that the constitutional process relating to vacancies in the membership of Parliament is clearly understood.