ODPP clarifies missing exhibits in Rahman case

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says investigations into missing and potentially tampered drug exhibits are ongoing.

The ODPP is aware of missing exhibits from the Court exhibit room in the Joshua Rahman matter, as well as police findings that remaining drug exhibits were tampered with.

The ODPP clarifies that the destruction of drug exhibits is subject to legal process.

In the Rahman case, re-trial and appeal proceedings remain ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the conclusion of proceedings, the ODPP was preparing a drug destruction application when missing drugs were discovered.

The ODPP cannot comment on priorities before 2023, but since establishing the Anti-Narcotics Division in 2024, it has prioritised drug destruction applications.

This is reflected in the Justin Ho matter, involving over 4.1 tonnes of drugs, where the application was made and the drugs were destroyed legally.

In the Vatia drug matter, the ODPP has informed the Court of its intention to file a destruction application on 15 October.

The ODPP recognises the importance of timely drug exhibit management, given storage risks.

It will continue prioritising drug destruction where exhibits are no longer required for evidence and legal requirements are met.

Regarding missing and potentially tampered exhibits, the ODPP will allow investigations to take their course and will make no further comments.