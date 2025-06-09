Vodafone Cup junior finals set for Saturday

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The next generation of rugby league talent will take centre stage this Saturday, with the Vodafone Cup 2026 National Junior Grades Grand Finals set for the USP Ground.

Four grand finals will be played across the U13, U15, U17 and U19 grades, with Nadera Panthers featuring in three of the four title deciders.

The day kicks off at 10am with Nadera Panthers taking on Nabua Broncos in the U13 final, followed by the same matchup in the U15 grade at 11.45am.

The U17 final will see USP Raiders face Nadera Panthers at 1.50pm, before USP Raiders return to the field for the U19 decider against Topline Warriors at 3.55pm.

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Game times will vary by grade, with the U13 match played over 25 minutes, while the U15 and U17 finals will run for 30 minutes. The U19 final will be played over 35 minutes.

Awards presentations will follow each grand final, with the U19 presentation scheduled for 5.20pm.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets through VitiKart for $10 for adults and $7 for children under 12. Tickets at the gate will cost $15 flat.

With four junior titles up for grabs, Saturday’s finals will provide a platform for young players to showcase their talent and compete for Vodafone Cup honours.