Education tightens payroll controls after disruption

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is strengthening its payroll and HR systems following a salary disruption that affected 134 teachers.

The issue was raised in Parliament, with Opposition MP Hem Chand asking what measures are being taken to prevent future occurrences.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says the ministry is introducing tighter checks to catch discrepancies in teacher records before payments are processed.

“The ministry has strengthened its payroll management processes, HR management processes, and this strengthening of the payroll processes includes a comprehensive review of the internal processes, including amendments to SOPs.”

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says a panel of senior officials have investigated the cause of the disruption in pay, and the findings have been submitted for recommendations to the management.

The Minister says appropriate actions will be taken after going through the findings.

However, the Minister acknowledged pre-existing weaknesses in the Ministry’s internal controls.