Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

[Source: Reuters]

Irish musician Glen ​Hansard died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 56 early on Wednesday, his management company said.

Hansard won a Best Original Song Oscar in 2008 for the indie film “Once” and was lead singer for ‌rock group The Frames.

Bruce Springsteen, whom Hansard shared a stage with, said he and his band were heartbroken at the death of a “great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man.” Irish Prime Minister ​Micheal Martin described him as an artist “who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape.”

The singer-songwriter began busking on the ​streets of his native Dublin at the age of 13 after dropping out of school, and formed The ⁠Frames in 1990.

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The band’s popularity at home helped make their lead singer a fixture on the Irish music scene for the ​next four decades.

U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to Hansard in a post on X, describing him as “a smiling rascal if you needed him to ​be … this most musical and mischievous archangel of Ballymun.”

Bono said Hansard “could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK,” and praised his work to help reduce homelessness.

“Voice of the streets. A choir of angels in one man,” Bono said.