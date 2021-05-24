Home

Marvel’s Moon Knight sets emotional struggle at its core

The Indian Express
March 22, 2022 10:27 am

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in Moon Knight, the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney Plus Hotstar show sees Isaac portraying “at least four” personalities.

“That was part of the challenge and the excitement of taking this on, the opportunity to show so many facets of one individual and really explore in a literal and symbolic way the different identities that he has,” Isaac told Reuters as he premiered the series at the British Museum.

In a twist from the comic books, in which Moon Knight‘s alter ego is the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector, Isaac plays gift shop worker Steven Grant.

The sleep-deprived Londoner suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is haunted by memories of Spector.

