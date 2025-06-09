Australian man Johnson Wen jailed after grabbing Ariana Grande at Wicked

source: ABC / Website

A Singapore court sentenced an Australian man to nine days in jail on Monday after he grabbed film star Ariana Grande at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good last week.

Grande and other stars were attending the opening night of the film at Universal Studios in the city-state when the man, identified by court papers as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, jumped a barricade and put his arm around the actor.

Video clips, which have gone viral online, show the man wrapping his arm around a shocked Grande before jumping up and down and smilingly waving to the crowd.

Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo then rushes to her defence and the man is grabbed by security guards and dumped back over the barricade.

