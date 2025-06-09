Ministry tracks rodent virus outbreak

The Health Ministry is closely watching a Hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship currently anchored off Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

They are monitoring it to assess any possible risk of spread, even though no cases have been reported in Fiji.

The Ministry states that no cases have been detected and the risk remains very low.

It also confirms that there are no local infections. The cruise ship outbreak has recorded eight cases and three deaths.

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The Ministry and Fiji’s Centre for Disease Control say there is no immediate threat to Fiji. They add that border health systems are in place and operating as required.

All international vessels entering Fiji must complete strict health declarations before clearance. These checks aim to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Ships must present Ship Sanitation Certificates, including de-ratting records. They must also submit Maritime Declarations of Health, which list any sick passengers.

Environmental Health Officers board ships for inspections when needed. These checks follow established contingency plans and international standards.

Fiji also maintains disease surveillance systems at all ports of entry. The Border Health Protection Unit in Nadi supports isolation and treatment when required.

Hantavirus is a rare and serious disease. It spreads mainly through contact with rodent urine, droppings or saliva.

Human-to-human transmission is rare. However, one strain linked to the outbreak has shown limited spread among close contacts.