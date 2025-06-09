Unattended stove sparks deadly house fire

The National Fire Authority has confirmed that unattended cooking was the cause of the Baulevu house fire that killed five people.

The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. Investigators identified the stove as the point of origin after examining burn patterns, fire spread indicators, and physical evidence.

Severe damage was concentrated in the kitchen. A melted cooking pot was found on top of the stove. A gas cylinder was also displaced due to the intensity of the fire.

The investigation also found that homeowner Shivened Singh returned home around 10.30pm after attending a grog session before the incident.

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After reviewing all evidence, ruled out arson and confirmed the fire was accidental. It said unattended cooking led to the blaze.

The National Fire Authority has raised concern over the findings. It warned that cooking late at night, especially after alcohol consumption, increases the risk of fatal house fires. It said fatigue and poor judgement often result in unsafe cooking practices. The Authority is urging households to avoid cooking when tired or under the influence of alcohol.

It also advised that stoves and gas cylinders must always be switched off after use. It stressed that cooking should never be left unattended, even for a short time. It further reminded families to check kitchens before sleeping.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane said the tragedy shows how quickly lives can be lost through preventable actions. He said five deaths could have been avoided with basic safety steps. He added that unattended cooking, particularly late at night or after alcohol use, continues to cause preventable deaths.

He said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for all households. Puamau warned that fire does not give a second chance.