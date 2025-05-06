Attorneys wrap first day of jury selection in federal criminal trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

[Source: Reuters]

The first day of jury selection in the federal criminal trial that will determine the future for Sean “Diddy” Combs has concluded, with a new batch of jurors to be considered on Tuesday.

Nineteen potential jurors who were questioned Monday are expected to be considered for the panel in the peremptory strike phase, when attorneys for both sides can opt to strike a prospective juror for almost any reason. That phase is expected to commence once a pool of 45 vetted potential jurors has been assembled.

The start of the trial comes nearly seven months after the once-highly influential pop culture figure was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking, crimes that the government claims spanned over two decades.

Combs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After an introduction from Judge Arun Subramanian Monday morning, prospective jurors were called to the courtroom one-by-one to review their answers to questions with the court.

Lawyers for both the prosecution and defense can make a motion to strike a juror for cause after they’ve been questioned. They can also call a juror back later in the day for further questioning, if necessary.

After the parties questioned several prospective jurors, Combs’ attorney asked for a bathroom break. The judge, who seemed inclined to move forward with questions, agreed after Combs told the judge, “I’m a little nervous today.”

Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn since his September 2024. If convicted on all charges, Combs could face up to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that between 2004 and 2024, Combs created a criminal enterprise using his business empire where he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

He is accused of coercing at least three women to engage in sex acts with him and, at times, with male prostitutes, during occasions known as “Freak Offs,” where the victims were allegedly drugged and forced to engage in sex for days. Authorities allege Combs recorded some of the sex acts and controlled his victims by promising financial and career opportunities, as well as through threats of violence and other harm.

He is facing five counts in total with charges related to four victims, including one count of racketeering conspiracy as it pertains to “Victim-1,” “Victim-2” and “Victim-3,” two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion as it pertains to “Victim-1” and “Victim-2” and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution as it pertains to “Victim-1” and “Victim-2.”

Prosecutors have said in court documents that “Victim-4” is a former employee of Combs, who they allege he “obtained forced labor” from.

