Astrid Jorgensen’s Suburban Pub Choir Goes Global

source: ABC / Website

A pub full of people blasting out a rendition of Toto’s Africa is bliss to Astrid Jorgensen but chew popcorn near her, or cough, or sniff, and rage boils inside her.

She knows it is odd to admit she hates sounds. After all, Astrid has made a living out of organised noise, creating the worldwide phenomenon that is Pub Choir.

But hearing is her dominant sense, and if someone is tapping a pen or clearing their throat, it is all Astrid can hear.

Article continues after advertisement

“Probably the most contradictory part of my life is that I despise sounds,” Astrid tells Australian Story. “I am infuriated by the sound of other people being alive, which is crazy, because at my show, that is the only thing you can hear, and I love that sound.”

She has even been to a psychologist about the condition, known as misophonia. That did not work out, Astrid says, deadpan — he cleared his throat all the time.

So she carries earplugs with her for those moments of looming anger and gets on with doing what makes her happy: helping a crowd of amateurs find their voice, their joy, by singing as one.

“[Pub Choir] is an entirely improvised comedy music lesson where I try to convince groups of untrained strangers to learn a song in three-part harmony,” Astrid explains.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.