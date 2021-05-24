Home

Lautoka mechanic wins $64,900 Mazda CX3

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 11:04 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Saru Lautoka mechanic, Basant Kumar is the owner of a brand new $64,900 Mazda CX3 vehicle.

Total Fiji announced that Basant won the brand-new vehicle from TotalEnergies national promotion “Stand a chance to win Mazda CX3”.

In a statement Total Fiji says a draw for the promotion was held on 22nd July at the at their head office in Walu Bay, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that given the local situation, the draw was organized by 5 members from TotalEnergies Fiji with a Police officer.

Total Fiji says Basant Kumar from Lautoka was announced the lucky winner for the major prize adding that 50 winners were announced for consolation prizes, where 25 winners were announced the winners for the Prepaid Card worth $100 fuel top -up and additional 25 winners were announced for Quartz or Rubia lubricants pack.


[Photo: Supplied]

Kumar is a frequent shopper at TotalEnergies Saweni Station because he finds it convenient as it is closer to his home and he also likes the customer service at the station.

TotalEnergies Fiji Managing Director Dennis Cuaycong says nearly close to 200,000 entries were received for the promotion adding that due to the current COVID restrictions, the duration of the promotion had to be extended.

Total Fiji Managing Director and Vice President Sales and Marketing acknowledged all who participated in the promotion.

