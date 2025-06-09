Fiji's exports to NZ valued at over $542m

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji has exported $542.38 million worth of good to New Zealand in the year ending March 2025.

The imports from New Zealand to Fiji amounted to $849.24 million, bringing the total value of two-way trade between the two countries to an impressive $1.39 billion.

New Zealand High Commission First Secretary, Adham Crichton, says Fiji is positioned as New Zealand’s 24th largest trading partner in terms of total trade value.

While speaking at the Agriculture Mini Trade Forum in Nadi, Crichton highlighted that a significant aspect of this relationship is driven by services, particularly in the tourism sector, which plays a crucial role in economic development.



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He said Fiji’s primary export to New Zealand consists of an impressive array of vegetables, with total exports valued at approximately $19.74 million.

Among these, manioc and sweet potatoes stand out as prominent favourites, showcasing the rich agricultural heritage of the islands.

Crichton adds that on the flip side, New Zealand’s foremost export to Fiji is dairy.

Mr Crichton added that the trade relationship between these two nations thrives on complementary markets and seasonal variations, particularly highlighted by the availability of avocados at different times of the year.

Additionally, the Fiji New Zealand Business Council has crafted a comprehensive strategy aimed at reaching an ambitious target of $2 billion.

Crichton adds that achieving this goal will necessitate seamless coordination between both the private and public sectors, highlighting the importance of collaboration in driving economic growth.

The Agriculture Mini-Trade Forum ended on Friday in Nadi.

