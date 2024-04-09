Be cautious with your Eid shopping: Shandil

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council is cautioning consumers to be vigilant against unfair and scrupulous businesses that mix around expired canned items during Eid sales.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that through their market surveillance, they have noticed that a few supermarkets are engaging in such unfair practices.

Shandil states that they have come across incidences where canned items are usually mixed around with new products so that they can be sold quickly.

“We have seen through our market surveillance and our previous experience that this is the time that certain retailers, especially in supermarkets, see this as an opportune time to sell out products that have expired.”



Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil [File Photo]

Shandil says that consumers should take out their time to read the products that they purchase during their Eid shopping to avoid disappointments.