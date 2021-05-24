Home

Agriculture exports exceed $100m in 2020

Jeshu Lal
December 13, 2021

The export of fresh and chilled agricultural produce exceeding $100 million in 2020 is an indication of the continuous growth of the agriculture sector.

This was shared by Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy during his 3-day tour of Taveuni earlier last week.

He says there is a bright future in agriculture and there will be more expansion in the external market.

Article continues after advertisement

Fresh and chilled exports last year increased by 14% in volume and 26% in value.

Dr Reddy says for the first time ever, the sector has surpassed the $100 million mark in exports, and they are now gradually surpassing sugar exports.

In the first six months of 2021, the sector has already surpassed the $50 million mark.

Dr Reddy says agriculture will continue to be the backbone of the Fijian economy and the pandemic has further solidified this because when entire industries shut down, agriculture continued to be exported.

