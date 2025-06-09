Zimbabwe ferry death toll reaches 94 as government confirms it was over capacity

[Source: Reuters]

A government-owned ferry that capsized on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba last week was carrying about ​180 passengers, double what police had given ‌as its capacity, the government said on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 94.

State-controlled newspaper The Herald ​said it was the deadliest transport disaster ​in the Southern African country’s history, surpassing a ⁠1991 bus crash that claimed 89 lives.

The ​boat was travelling from the town of Kariba ​in northern Zimbabwe to a remote rural community on the lake when it capsized after being struck by strong waves.

The ​ferry was only meant to carry 90 ​passengers, police said last week. While the government statement did ‌not ⁠say the maximum number that should have been on board, it said the 180 passengers and goods exceeded “its carrying capacity”.

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Police on Tuesday put the death ​toll, which ​has risen ⁠steadily over the week since the capsize, at 94.

Some 77 people have ​been rescued so far, while search and ​recovery ⁠operations continue, the government said in the statement released after a cabinet meeting.

Lake Kariba, on the border ⁠between ​Zimbabwe and Zambia, is one ​of the world’s largest man-made reservoirs.