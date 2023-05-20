White House says G7 aims to 'de-risk' dealings with China

[Source: Reuters]

Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations will outline steps to help rein in risks from China while preserving economic ties, the White House said on Saturday, highlighting the difficult balancing act rich democracies face with Beijing.

G7 members are prepared to build “constructive and stable relations” with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said G7 members were looking to “de-risk, not decouple” from China.

Leaders of the world’s richest democracies are looking to bridge a vast gap with emerging economies in the “Global South” by focusing on infrastructure and debt relief, officials say, part of a strategy to blunt China’s influence in lower-income countries.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement.

China is gravely concerned about recent signs of “negative” China-related moves at the G7 summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a “political show” against or to curb China, the country’s embassy in Japan said.