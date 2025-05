Source: Reuters

A U.S. plan for Gaza seen by Reuters on Friday proposes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 28 Israeli hostages alive and dead in the first week, in return for the release of 125 Palestinian prisoners sentenced for life and remnants of 180 Palestinian dead.

The plan includes sending aid to Gaza as soon as Hamas signs off on the ceasefire agreement.

