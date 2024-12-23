Trump's tougher stance on Fentanyl

Donald Trump’s return to power signifies a shakeup in the U.S. approach to addressing America’s fentanyl crisis and what counternarcotic officials say is the biggest obstacle to solving it

Advisors to the Republican president-elect’s transition team are advocating a much more aggressive posture towards Beijing over fentanyl than the one adopted by Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

Already, Trump is signaling that to stem the flow of narcotics he will resort to his weapon of choice which is tariffs.

In posts on Truth Social, his social network, he promised an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China, and 25% duties on merchandise from Mexico and Canada.

Trump claimed these nations have not taken strong enough action to stop illicit drugs, particularly fentanyl, from entering the United States