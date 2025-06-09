South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

Source: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Friday that the country’s ​election management system needed a major ‌overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the National Election Commission (NEC) including ballot-paper shortages “absurd.”

Lee has ordered a probe ​into the ballot shortages that marred ​the June 3 local elections, saying prosecutors ⁠and police would take part. The ​incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and ​the resignation of the NEC chief.

“We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and carry out ​a full legal revision to reform the ​existing election management system at the level of dismantling ‌it,” ⁠Lee told a press briefing.

“If the ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment ​concerning the NEC,” ​he ⁠said.

The commission, a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed “freedom close to indulgence” ​without proper oversight, Lee said, adding ​it ⁠should bear responsibility commensurate with its neutrality.

Lee also called for a stern response to any ⁠violence ​in the protests following the ​elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected.