Footballer’s court case delayed

[Photo: File]

The State has been given two weeks to file and serve information and disclosures in the case against football player Merrill Nand.

Nand faces six sexual offence charges, including three counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.

He appeared before High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar at the Suva High Court this morning and was told to sign fresh bail conditions.

The charges relate to allegations involving his former partner last year.

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The defence told the court that Nand and the complainant were in a relationship.

Defence counsel Yogen Kumar asked the court to allow Nand’s passport to be released temporarily.

The passport is needed to be sighted by an OFC official before the 4th of August so Nand can take part in a tournament in Lautoka and Ba.

Justice Goundar granted the request. The passport will be retrieved from the Magistrates Court and sighted in the presence of court officials.

Nand’s bail has been extended.

The matter will return to the Suva High Court on the 4th of September for plea.