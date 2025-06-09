Multi-year deal to fund new Police HQ

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaties will be tabled in the Fijian and Australian parliaments in the coming weeks.

This week, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua met with the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji to take stock of progress since the signing of the two treaties earlier this year, and to map out what comes next.

Both sides confirmed the treaty is on track.

The Cabinet has already approved a substantial multi-year work plan attached to the partnership, with transnational crime, including the fight against illicit drugs, identified as the single largest area of support.

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For the Fiji Police Force, the near-term priorities are clear.

There will be more officers on the ground as additional postings are planned in the period ahead, with a focus on intelligence and cybercrime.

The master planning is underway for a new Fiji Police headquarters, backed by dedicated infrastructure funding in the years ahead.

There will be continued investment in HR and ICT systems across the Force, guided by last year’s strength assessment.

The Minister and the High Commissioner also discussed Fiji’s wastewater drug testing programme, with the first round of results now finalised.

The Ministry will continue working through this data to guide the government’s response.

On the digital front, work is beginning on strengthening Fiji’s national data centre and exploring how artificial intelligence can responsibly support government services, building on Fiji’s broader Vuvale digital agenda.

The two sides also welcomed growing regional momentum behind the Pacific Police Ministers’ Meeting, with support building for it to become a standing regional event.