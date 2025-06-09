People allowed back home in southwestern France

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of people evacuated in southwestern France due to a major wildfire ​were gradually allowed back home on Friday after authrities ‌said the fire, which has burned for more than a week, was contained.

French authorities have ended the evacuation of 12 districts in the west ​and southwest of Bordeaux, allowing 144,000 people out of more than ​220,000 to return home, Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas said ⁠in a statement on Friday.

“The situation is stable, the fire ​is contained within its perimeter,” she said. “Overnight weather conditions were ​favourable: falling temperatures and high humidity levels.”

The A63 highway that links the city of Bordeaux with the Spanish border was reopened. However, access to the ​Cap Ferret peninsula, a tourist hotspot, where valuable properties are ​located, remained closed, as the only road connecting it with the mainland runs ‌through ⁠burned areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The wildfire in the Landes area west of Bordeaux has devastated 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) of highly flammable pine tree forests, after a severe dry spell. The fire burned a few hundred houses.

So ​far this year, ​about 308 ⁠people were detained on suspicion of arson, intentional or not, in the whole country, Interior Minister Laurent ​Nunez said on Friday morning.

France is going through ​an unprecedented ⁠wildfire season. The area burned has already surpassed the previous record year of 2022.

Other areas burnt during the past few weeks included Brignoles ⁠in ​southeastern Provence, where inhabitants, including Hollywood ​actor George Clooney, his British wife Amal and their children, were evacuated.