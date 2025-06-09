RKS wallops RSMS, Cuvu thrashes St John's

Defending Vodafone Deans Under 18 champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School, walloped Ratu Sukuna Memorial School 43-14 in their elimination game at Saint Vincent College ground in Natovi today.

The champs were ruthless in the first 20 minutes with three tries before adding another to lead 26-nil at the break.

RSMS managed to get two converted tries after the break, but RKS crossed with another three of their own.

Ratu Kadavulevu School never let RSMS settle in the match and played a fast-paced game.

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In another elimination game, Cuvu College thrashed St John College 55-7 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Cuvu dictated the game and showed their class with great ball movement.

Earlier today at the Western Zone eliminations, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute and Queen Victoria School played to a 29-all draw.

Ba Provincial was awarded the win because they scored the first try.

Meanwhile, Nasinu Secondary School escaped a gutsy Holy Cross College team from Taveuni with a 21-20 win in their Vodafone Deans Under 18 Southern Zone eliminations at Suva Grammar School ground today.

Holy Cross was leading 17-nil at the break before getting another three points via a penalty.

The Nasinu team came back strongly after the break and scored three converted tries to lead 21-20.

However, Holy Cross had the possession in the final minute, but a wrong points calculation let them down as they kicked the ball out thinking they were leading.

Disappointment was written on the players’ faces when they realized Nasinu had won.

Another Southern Zone giant, Suva Grammar School, showed class, pace, and precision to overcome Ratu Luke Secondary School 50-6 i at the Suva Grammar School ground.

Suva Grammar now joins Nasinu Secondary School in the Super Deans U18 national quarter-finals next week.

In the Eastern Zone eliminations, Lelean Memorial School continued its unbeaten run after a 26-7 win over Marist Brothers High School.

Lelean dominated the contest and led 19-nil at the break. Marist turned up with an improved performance in the second half, where they scored a converted try.

At Ganilau Park in Savusavu, Ratu Navula College U18 beat hosts Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa College 27–13 in the opening Under-18 Deans Eliminations

Nasinu, Lelean, Ba Provincial, RKS, Cuvu College, Ratu Navula and Suva Grammar are through to the national quarterfinals next Saturday.