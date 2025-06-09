Nasinu escapes Holy Cross, Lelean wins

Nasinu Secondary School escaped a gutsy Holy Cross College team from Taveuni with a 21-20 win in their Vodafone Deans Under 18 Southern Zone eliminations at Suva Grammar School ground today.

Holy Cross was leading 17-nil at the break before getting another three points via a penalty.

The Nasinu team came back strongly after the break and scored three converted tries to lead 21-20.

However, Holy Cross had possession in the final minute, but a wrong points calculation let them down as they kicked the ball out thinking they were leading.

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Disappointment was written on the players’ faces when they realized Nasinu had won.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Zone eliminations, Lelean Memorial School has continued its unbeaten run after a 26-7 win over Marist Brothers High School.

Lelean dominated the contest and led 19-nil at the break. Marist turned up with an improved performance in the second half, where they scored a converted try.

Earlier today at the Western Zone eliminations, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute and Queen Victoria School played to a 29-all draw.

Ba Provincial was awarded the win because they scored the first try.

Nasinu, Lelean and Ba Provincial are through to the national quarterfinals next Saturday.