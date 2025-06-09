Nasinu aiming to bounce back

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Nasinu football side hopes to return to winning ways today in the Extra Premier League against Tagimoucia Nadi at the Uprising Sports ground.

Last week they lost 1-nil to Nadroga but will be aiming to bounce back today.

A victory over Nadi would strengthen their grip on a top-four finish with only two rounds remaining after this weekend.

Nadi, meanwhile, will take confidence into the clash after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against defending champions Rewa FC last weekend.

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The Jetsetters sit eighth on 15 points and know every point is crucial as they continue their battle to avoid relegation.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 11am today.

In another match today, Dayals Sawmillers Ba play Extra Supermarket Labasa at Subrail Park at 2pm. You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji 2.