Fraudsters using fake FRCS documents

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is warning the public and businesses about fake Tax Clearance and Tax Compliance Certificates being circulated.

FRCS says it has also detected false letters claiming valid certificates have been cancelled because of system errors.

The Service says these documents are fraudulent and were not issued by FRCS.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh states the circulation of fake tax documents is a serious attempt to mislead businesses, government agencies, and the public.

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Singh said FRCS would take action against anyone involved in creating, sharing, or using fraudulent certificates.

He is urging organisations to verify all tax documents through the official FRCS Certificate Validation Portal before accepting them.

FRCS says it does not cancel or revoke certificates through unofficial emails or letters.

Any changes to a certificate’s status can only be confirmed through FRCS systems.

Businesses and individuals who receive suspicious documents are advised to keep copies, stop related transactions and report the matter to FRCS.

The Service warns that offenders could face prosecution, fines, imprisonment or both.