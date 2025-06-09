ANZ lending centre opens

[Photo: File]

Families and first-time homebuyers in Lami now have easier access to personalised banking support, with ANZ Fiji officially opening its new Lending Centre at the Lami Plaza.

In a recent statement, ANZ Fiji says the centre is designed around what customers say they value most. This includes specialist advice, convenience and personalised service.

The Bank says the new centre offers home and personal lending assistance, digital banking registrations, card issuance, and financial wellbeing support, all in one location.

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific Sarah Stubbings said the new centre reflects the bank’s commitment to helping customers make important financial decisions.

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“The way customers bank continues to evolve, with more people choosing digital channels for their everyday transactions while seeking personalised support for important financial decisions such as buying a home or securing finance.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head & Head of Commercial Banking Pacific Sohaib Mahmood added that the centre was built with customer convenience in mind.

“Customers can meet directly with lending specialists in a dedicated environment, with accessible parking and a location that is convenient for customers who prefer not to travel into the city centre.”

The centre is staffed by banking specialists, including Home Lending Consultants and Financial Inclusion officers.

It aims to make it easier for people in the greater Suva area to access financial support, whether they are purchasing a home, growing their financial confidence, or planning for the future.

ANZ Fiji further says this investment demonstrates its long-term commitment to Fiji and its communities.