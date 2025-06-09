Traffickers target social media

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Parents’ lack of digital knowledge is putting children at risk of online exploitation.

The International Organization for Migration says traffickers are using social media to target vulnerable people.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are being used to recruit victims, including young people and domestic workers.

IOM Project Coordinator for Trafficking in Persons Sera Raisulu explaine that the gap between digital access and digital knowledge is a growing concern.

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“We’re working very closely with the Fiji Police Force for the last few years, implementing projects relating to cyber or online safety and trafficking of persons and one thing that came up really strongly when we started the project when we consulted with our partners and the government is the gap between digital connectivity and digital literacy.”

Raisulu says many young people know how to use technology better than their parents.

She says students are now teaching parents how to use mobile phones and laptops, making it harder for families to identify online risks.

The IOM is working with the Fiji Police Force to improve awareness and strengthen community responses.

This includes the Fiji Anti-Trafficking Intelligence Report System, which allows people to report suspicious activities to the Police Human Trafficking Unit.

The organisation says improving digital literacy among parents is key to protecting children from online exploitation.