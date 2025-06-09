Tui Macuata’s call for unity

The 2026 FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is currently underway at Subrail Park, Labasa.[PHOTO;PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The Turaga Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is calling on communities to stand together and break the silence surrounding illegal drugs and crime.

Speaking during the iTaukei Night of the 2026 FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, Ratu Wiliame warned that criminals thrive when communities remain silent, but struggle when people stand together with courage and unity.

He says the growing presence of hard drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine is an increasing concern, with the problem reaching urban, rural and maritime communities.

“Criminals, they thrive on communities that remain silent, but they struggle where people stand together with courage and unity.”

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Ratu Wiliame says while Government has established a dedicated task force to strengthen the fight against illegal drugs and related criminal activities, the responsibility cannot rest solely with law enforcement agencies.

He is urging parents, schools, churches, community leaders and youth groups to play an active role in preventing crime and protecting young people from harmful influences.

Ratu Wiliame also acknowledged the efforts of the Fiji Police Force, faith-based organisations and community leaders in promoting awareness and vigilance.

He says building safer communities requires trust, cooperation and shared responsibility.

The Tui Macuata has encouraged communities not to wait until crime directly affects their families before taking action, saying it takes an entire community to protect and raise its children in a safe and peaceful environment.

The 2026 FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is currently underway at Subrail Park, Labasa and will conclude tomorrow under the theme “Duavata for Everyone’s Safety and the Fight Against Drugs.”