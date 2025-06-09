Judge questions murder charge

[Photo: File]

A murder charge against a 48-year-old woman accused over a fatal Christmas Eve fire in Samabula has come under scrutiny in the High Court.

Justice Daniel Goundar questioned the State on why Reana Devi Chand was charged with murder instead of arson during her latest court appearance.

Chand appeared before Justice Goundar today and was further remanded in custody.

She is accused of intentionally setting fire to a flat on Levuka Street, Samabula, on Christmas Eve last year, killing a 19-year-old woman who was trapped inside the house.

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The State alleges the fire was started after a property purchase arrangement fell through.

Prosecutors claim Chand lit clothes inside the flat following a dispute over the property, despite partial payment being made and ownership not being transferred.

The court heard Chand allegedly admitted to setting the clothes on fire.

Prosecutors told the court they had no information suggesting Chand had a history of mental illness or violence.

Chand, who works as a dental clerk at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, has been in custody since the 20th of this month.

Following Justice Goundar’s question on the charge, prosecutors said they would consider the issue.

The State has been given 21 days to file its information and disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned and will return to court on September 4.