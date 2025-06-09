VAR trial targeted for IDC

[File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association is working towards introducing the Video Assistant Referee system on a limited scale at this year’s FMF Inter-District Championship in Suva.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says while VAR remains a long-term goal for local football, Fiji currently lacks the infrastructure needed to implement the system at the highest standard.

“If we want to do it very correctly, which is going to give a fair result, VAR is workable. We need eight camera angles.”

Yusuf explained that the required number of camera angles is not currently available and discussions are underway with Fiji Football’s broadcast partner, Mai TV, to improve coverage.

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“It is not available in Fiji at the moment, so we are working with our live-streaming partner, Mai TV, to increase the camera angles.”

The Fiji FA CEO says the federation is considering a phased approach, starting with fewer cameras before moving towards the full system.

“Maybe four camera angles we can start off, and we are planning to do that in the FMF IDC in Suva.”

If successful, the initiative would mark a significant step forward for football officiating in Fiji and could pave the way for wider VAR use in local competitions.