Ba Pro wins, QVS U18 out of Deans race

[Source:YLens Fiji/Facebook]

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute has booked its spot in the Vodafone Deans Under 18 quarterfinals next week and Queen Victoria School is out of the race.

The match against QVS in the Western eliminations at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka ended in a 29-all draw; however, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Deans Terms of Participation states, in case of a draw, the team that scored the first try would be awarded the win.

As Ba Provincial scored the first try of the match, they were declared winners.

QVS staged a late fightback and levelled the scores but couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities afterwards. The Lautoka based school copped two yellow cards and a red card in the match.

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Queen Victoria School finished third from the Eastern Zone while Ba Provincial Freebird Institute was second in the West.