Daunakamakama vows strong return

Jasmine Daunakamakama won a bronze for Fiji at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Fiji boxer Jasmine Daunakamakama leaves the 2026 Commonwealth Games with more than a bronze medal after using her semifinal clash against reigning Commonwealth champion Michaela Walsh as a measuring stick for what comes next.

The 21-year-old was outclassed by the experienced Northern Ireland boxer in the women’s 57kg semifinal. Still, instead of dwelling on the result, Daunakamakama chose to focus on the invaluable lessons gained from sharing the ring with one of the sport’s best.

“It was all about my personal growth, being able to push myself to the next level. It’s honestly a privilege just sharing the ring with Michaela Walsh. I’m so grateful to gain that experience. Now, when I get back to Fiji, I’m going to work even harder, push myself so that I can come back even stronger.”

Daunakamakama says she remained composed throughout the contest and was proud of how she conducted herself both inside and outside the ring against a boxer she has long admired.

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Rather than being discouraged by the difference in experience, she said the bout showed her exactly where she needs to be and believes time and hard work will eventually close the gap.

The bronze medallist also drew inspiration from the overwhelming support inside the arena, with not only Fijian fans but supporters from across the Pacific backing her throughout the contest.

She said the unity among the Oceania nations made the experience even more special, describing it as having a wider family cheering her on as she takes another important step in her boxing journey.

Fiji now has 1 gold from weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi and Daunakamakama’s bronze.