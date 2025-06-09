Ra creates more history with Vanua Cup triumph

[Source: File]

Ra Rugby capped off a historic week by defeating Northland 17-10 in the Vodafone Vanua Cup final, securing the championship and earning the right to challenge for the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy later this year.

The victory comes just days after Ra booked promotion to next year’s Skipper Cup for the first time in the union’s history following its semi-final win.

Having already achieved a major milestone by earning a place among Fiji Rugby’s elite provincial teams, Ra added another chapter to its fairytale season by lifting the Vanua Cup title.

The championship win also means Ra will be the final challenger for the Farebrother Trophy this season, with the side set to take on the holders in November.

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Ra’s rise has been one of the standout stories of domestic rugby this year, with the province progressing from the Vanua Championship ranks to the Skipper Cup while also giving itself a chance to compete for one of Fiji rugby’s most prestigious trophies.

For Northland, the defeat ends an impressive campaign that also saw the side secure promotion back to the Skipper Cup after a four-year absence.

However, the day belonged to Ra, whose remarkable season continues to gather momentum as the province prepares for its biggest challenge yet in November.