Government pressed over health workers safety

A boat used to transport health workers between islands in the Lau Group is currently under maintenance in Suva.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel this morning as questions were raised over the safety of civil servants working in remote maritime communities.

The questions follow the rescue of seven people, including six health workers, who were stranded at sea for more than 30 hours before being rescued by a Goundar Shipping vessel.

FBC News asked the Minister whether the safety of maritime health workers has been overlooked by successive governments.

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Immanuel said he had been informed that a proper vessel serving communities in Lau is currently undergoing repairs in Suva.

He did not provide further details, including how long the boat has been out of service.

The six individuals rescued were brought ashore this morning after being found at sea around 7pm yesterday.

The seventh person had managed to swim ashore to seek assistance.

Meanwhile, a thanksgiving prayer service will be held in Suva this afternoon.