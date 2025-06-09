National bedding and furniture month launches

Shoppers across the nation looking to upgrade their living spaces can now take advantage of special offers following the launch of Courts annual National Bedding and Furniture Month promotion this morning.

Centred around the theme ‘Sleep well, live well and furnish better’, the nationwide campaign was launched across three main outlets in the Central, Western and Northern divisions-Suva, Ba and Labasa. The event at the Rodwell Road branch in Suva was officiated by Courts Retail and Marketing General Manager Anil Senewiratne.

Senewiratne says there are heaps of products on offer across all outlets and urges customers to take advantage of the special deals during the promotional period.



Launch of Courts National Bedding and Furniture Month promotion this morning at their Rodwell Rd Branch in Suva

Speaking at the launch, Courts Ambassador Hamendra Prasad highlighted the retail chain’s long-standing footprint and the wide range of locally made items available to shoppers.

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“We’ve been in the market for 106 years, and we’ve been selling furniture over so many years. And over the years, we’ve seen the shift in furniture demands and wants. And we have a wide range of local-made Fijian-made furniture as well.”

To help shoppers choose the right beds and mattresses for their homes, bedding doctors are in all branches across the nation.

“If you need to know about mattresses and beds, we have bedding doctors in all the stores. And they will sort of explain to you about all the different types of beds and mattresses we sell and make it easier to make a choice when you purchase your bed and bedding.”

The promotion ends on the 30th of next month.