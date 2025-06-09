New policy tackles population changes

Fiji is preparing for major population changes as Cabinet endorses a new national policy.

The policy will address population decline, ageing, migration and labour shortages.

The Fiji National Population Policy 2026–2035 is the country’s first comprehensive framework to respond to changing population trends.

The policy focuses on challenges that could affect Fiji’s future, including a shrinking population, an ageing society, workforce shortages and emerging health issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Government says early planning will help ensure services, infrastructure and economic development continue to meet the needs of Fijians.

The policy will also strengthen decision-making through better use of population data. It aims to improve planning, coordination and resource allocation across Government and key stakeholders.

The implementation of the policy will support Vision 2050, the National Development Plan 2025–2029 and Fiji’s wider sustainable development priorities.

The Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics will lead the implementation, working with relevant stakeholders.