News

Fuel prices drop, LPG costs rise

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 31, 2026 7:28 pm

Fijians will pay less at the pump from tomorrow, with fuel prices dropping by up to 50 cents per litre, but LPG users will face higher costs.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced new fuel and LPG prices effective from Saturday, August 1.

Diesel recorded the biggest decrease, dropping by 47 to 50 cents per litre nationwide.

Motor spirit prices will fall by 37 to 39 cents per litre, while kerosene will decrease by 37 to 40 cents per litre.

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On Viti Levu, diesel will now sell at $2.92 per litre, down from $3.39, a reduction of 47 cents.

For consumers in the outer islands, diesel prices will also drop, with Rotuma recording the biggest reduction of 50 cents per litre, from $3.96 to $3.46.

However, the reduction in fuel prices comes alongside an increase in LPG prices.

A 4.5 kilogram LPG cylinder will increase by between 43 and 55 cents, while a 12 kilogram cylinder will rise by between $1.12 and $1.46, depending on location.

The FCCC says the fuel price reductions reflect lower international refined fuel prices, changes in freight rates and exchange rate movements based on June 2026 imports.

It says the increase in LPG prices was driven by higher Butane Contract Prices and a stronger US dollar.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer says while the reduction in fuel prices is welcomed news for consumers and businesses, global energy markets remain volatile and prices could move in either direction in the coming months.

Fuel retailers and LPG suppliers have been reminded that the new regulated prices are enforceable from tomorrow, and FCCC inspection teams will monitor compliance nationwide.

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