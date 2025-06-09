Students explore Chinese culture

The program also supports Shangri-La's Environment, Sustainability and Governance Strategy.[PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

More than 100 students from two Coral Coast schools have taken part in a cultural exchange program.

The initiative is aimed at broadening their understanding of Chinese arts and traditions.

Students from Nadroumai Primary School and Cuvu District School joined the program at Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, in partnership with the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific as part of the resort’s global Arts and Culture Month.

The students took part in practical sessions on traditional Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting and other cultural activities designed to encourage creativity and cultural understanding.

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Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resident Manager Sunil Beerbul said investing in young people was one of the most meaningful ways the resort can support the future of the communities it serves.

Beerbul states the resort believes hospitality should create opportunities beyond its operations by working with schools and community organisations to help young people explore new ideas, appreciate different cultures and reach their potential.

He says arts and culture bring people together across different backgrounds and generations.

The partnership with the Confucius Institute, he adds allows students to experience Chinese traditions while promoting respect for different cultures and a greater appreciation of diversity.

The program also supports Shangri-La’s Environment, Sustainability and Governance Strategy through its SHINE initiative, which focuses on education, cultural exchange and stronger community partnerships.

The resort says it has worked with more than 10 schools and community organisations on the Coral Coast over the past five years, delivering education, environmental and youth development programs that have reached more than 500 students through classroom learning, cultural exchanges, marine conservation activities and hospitality career initiatives.