UN salutes Fiji’s peacekeeping legacy

Fiji has been named the highest troop and police contributor per capita to UN peacekeeping missions. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s peacekeeping efforts have received international recognition from the United Nations.

The country has been named the highest troop and police contributor per capita to UN peacekeeping missions.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Fiji’s commitment to peace extends far beyond the Pacific.

At his welcome ceremony in Nadi this morning , Lacroix said Fijian peacekeepers have shown courage and dedication while serving in areas such as the Middle East and Africa.

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He paid tribute to the men and women currently deployed overseas.

He also remembered those who lost their lives while serving in the cause of peace.

Lacroix said Fiji’s continued support for UN missions reflects its commitment to humanity and global security.

He said the UN wants to strengthen its partnership with Fiji and explore more opportunities through the country’s peacekeeping training facilities.

Lacroix also acknowledged Fiji’s leadership on climate change and Pacific security.

He adds that Fiji’s voice and the voice of the Pacific, remains important in global efforts to promote peace and stability.