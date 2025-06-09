Macuata and Yasawa crowned champions

Both teams after their win today.

Macuata and Yasawa emerged as champions in the Vodafone Vanua Championship Under-20 and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup competitions, respectively, after impressive performances in their grand finals.

In the Vodafone Vanua Championship Under-20 final, Macuata defeated fellow Vanua Levu side Cakaudrove 30-10 to lift the title.

The championship decider featured two northern teams after Macuata and Cakaudrove came through the semi-finals to set up an all-Vanua Levu showdown. Macuata proved the stronger of the two sides on finals day, producing a dominant display to secure the Under-20 crown.

Meanwhile, Yasawa Women claimed the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup title after powering past Navosa 43-15 in the grand final.

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Yasawa entered the decider full of confidence following its commanding 90-17 semi-final victory over the Northern Bulls and carried that momentum into the championship match.

The side’s attacking flair and physicality proved too much for Navosa as Yasawa ran away with the contest to seal a convincing 28-point victory and add the Ranadi Cup title to an outstanding season.