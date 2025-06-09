Recipients assured of welfare support

Permanent Secretary for Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary for Social Protection Selina Kuruleca. [Photo: FILE]

The Government-funded Insurance Scheme for Social Welfare Recipients will end from today.

However, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is assuring recipients that existing welfare payments will not be affected.

Permanent Secretary for Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary for Social Protection Selina Kuruleca says the change will allow the Government to continue supporting key social welfare programmes worth $184 million in the new financial year.

She says the decision only affects the insurance payout, which provided one-off financial assistance for funeral expenses, fire losses and accident-related claims.

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“If you receive Family Assistance, Child Protection Allowance, Disability Allowance, Social Pension, Transport Assistance Programme, or the Allowance for Rural Pregnant Mothers, your payments will continue as normal. As mentioned, Government has set aside about $184 million for these programmes to continue in the new financial year. I understand that this news may cause concern for some recipients and their families.”

Kuruleca says beneficiaries of the Family Assistance Scheme, Child Protection Allowance, Disability Allowance Scheme, Social Pension Scheme, Transport Assistance Programme and the Allowance for Rural Pregnant Mothers will continue receiving their payments as usual.

She adds that other support services, including healthcare-related assistance, will continue through relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

For the 2026/2027 financial year, the Government has allocated $75,000 for immediate fire relief assistance under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, while the Ministry of Housing has been allocated $200,000 for fire reconstruction assistance.

In addition, assistance for unclaimed bodies and healthcare-related support will continue to be provided through relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Government has allocated approximately $184 million in the 2026/2027 financial year to support its key social protection programmes.